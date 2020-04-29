Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.69. 12,709,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,818,005. The stock has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.91. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

