Stealth Hits Market Capitalization of $1.27 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $1,402.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for $0.0357 or 0.00000457 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006947 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004292 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001143 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000900 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00053327 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 35,541,021 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.