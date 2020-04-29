Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) will announce $1.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Steris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.63. Steris reported earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steris will report full-year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $6.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Steris.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STE. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Steris in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Steris by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Steris by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Steris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Steris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,791,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STE traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.21. 517,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,835. Steris has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $168.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.55 and its 200-day moving average is $148.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.86.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

