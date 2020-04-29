Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $250.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.89 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

STL traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $12.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,530,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,511. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In related news, CAO Rodney Whitwell sold 15,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,895 shares in the company, valued at $866,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard L. O’toole bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,148.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

