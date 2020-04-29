Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Citigroup

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHOO. B. Riley cut their price objective on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Steven Madden from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.57. 1,323,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.88. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $44.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $414.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.96 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 7.99%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 38.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at about $6,171,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Steven Madden by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Steven Madden by 57.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Steven Madden by 29.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 117,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

