Stock Traders Buy High Volume of F5 Networks Put Options (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 1,973 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,194% compared to the typical volume of 86 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.72.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $89,317.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,871.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $121,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,328.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,639 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $432,802,000 after purchasing an additional 53,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,003 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks stock traded up $9.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,578,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,239. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. F5 Networks has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $160.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.11 and a 200 day moving average of $130.52.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.