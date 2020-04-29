Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Huntsman Put Options (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 2,597 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,742% compared to the typical daily volume of 141 put options.

In other news, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $263,571.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,441.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony P. Hankins acquired 2,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $32,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 510,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,257,721.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 44,625 shares of company stock worth $789,217. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,588,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,385,000 after acquiring an additional 471,114 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $521,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 5,343.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUN. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $16.84. 1,851,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,166. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60. Huntsman has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.19.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Huntsman had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

