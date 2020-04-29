Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 2,592 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,097% compared to the average daily volume of 118 put options.

NASDAQ FIZZ traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.53. The stock had a trading volume of 443,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,717. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average is $46.39. National Beverage has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.04.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. National Beverage had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Beverage will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered their target price on shares of National Beverage to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in National Beverage by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in National Beverage by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

