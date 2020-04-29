Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 2,592 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,097% compared to the average daily volume of 118 put options.
NASDAQ FIZZ traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.53. The stock had a trading volume of 443,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,717. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average is $46.39. National Beverage has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.04.
National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. National Beverage had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Beverage will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in National Beverage by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in National Beverage by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
National Beverage Company Profile
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
