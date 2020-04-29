Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of CNX Midstream Partners Put Options (NYSE:CNXM)

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 5,063 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,306% compared to the average daily volume of 360 put options.

Shares of NYSE:CNXM traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.92. 2,603,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,859. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.15. CNX Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $689.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.40.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 57.00% and a return on equity of 40.37%. CNX Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNX Midstream Partners will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0829 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. CNX Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CNX Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut CNX Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. TheStreet cut CNX Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered CNX Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

