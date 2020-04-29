Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 4,296 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 979% compared to the typical volume of 398 put options.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $691,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total value of $309,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its stake in Paycom Software by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.88.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $10.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,137. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Paycom Software has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $342.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 24.48%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.