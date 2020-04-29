SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) Trading Up 5.5%

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.81, 176,341 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 157,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMMT. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get SUMMIT THERAPEU/S alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of -0.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 77,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.