Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Short Interest Update

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,480,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 9,250,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of SU traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,003,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,835,535. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.51. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. On average, analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
SU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.72.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.
