Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Short Interest Update

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,480,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 9,250,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of SU traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,003,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,835,535. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.51. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. On average, analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Suncor Energy by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

