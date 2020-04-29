Supermarket Income REIT PLC (LON:SUPR) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.46

Supermarket Income REIT PLC (LON:SUPR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON SUPR opened at GBX 108 ($1.42) on Wednesday. Supermarket Income REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 110 ($1.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.84, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 103.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 105.40. The company has a market capitalization of $364.06 million and a P/E ratio of 20.33.

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

Supermarket Income REIT plc (SUPR) is listed on the London Stock Exchange. The Company acquires UK supermarket sites that form a key part of the future model of grocery in the UK. It aims to provide long-term RPI-linked income, from institutional grade tenants and the potential for long- term capital growth.

