SVB Leerink Increases DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $385.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $316.00 to $385.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DXCM. Cfra boosted their price target on DexCom from $205.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.24.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of DXCM traded down $21.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $313.53. 1,814,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,314. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.31. DexCom has a 1 year low of $113.63 and a 1 year high of $344.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.47.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.57, for a total transaction of $487,412.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,482 shares in the company, valued at $16,400,620.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total value of $120,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,559 shares of company stock worth $27,738,836 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $3,062,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1,475.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.