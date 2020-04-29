Switch Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,797 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 240% compared to the average daily volume of 822 call options.

SWCH stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.55. 1,241,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,928. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34. Switch has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $418,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,087,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 850,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,016,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 515,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,336,430 in the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Switch by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Switch by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Switch by 3.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Switch by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Switch by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 254,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWCH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Switch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Switch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

