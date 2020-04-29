SYM FINANCIAL Corp Decreases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.55. The company had a trading volume of 843,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,598. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.82. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

