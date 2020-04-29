SYM FINANCIAL Corp Has $202,000 Stake in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lowered its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,897 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCF Financial stock traded up $2.76 on Tuesday, reaching $28.41. 1,406,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,180. TCF Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $538.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.33 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

