SYM FINANCIAL Corp Purchases Shares of 811 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.37. 34,463,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,398,469. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average is $41.26. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

