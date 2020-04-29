SYM FINANCIAL Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF accounts for about 0.2% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.79. The stock had a trading volume of 240,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,251. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $27.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96.

