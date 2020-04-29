SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Increased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in SYSCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,840,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 113.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 153,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after buying an additional 81,485 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter worth approximately $533,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 2.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 92,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 66.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,279,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,052,000 after buying an additional 1,309,272 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.84. 7,775,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,302,014. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.98.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

