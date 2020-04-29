Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the March 31st total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Systemax by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Systemax during the 1st quarter worth about $2,538,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Systemax by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 15,426 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Systemax by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Systemax by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 37,767 shares during the period. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Systemax alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYX traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.70. 57,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Systemax has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $701.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.96.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.07 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Systemax will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.