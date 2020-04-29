T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,998 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up about 2.5% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 332.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $7.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,380. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.41. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $139.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

