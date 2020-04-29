Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

Targa Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 52.1% annually over the last three years. Targa Resources has a payout ratio of -90.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Targa Resources to earn ($0.42) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -95.2%.

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $11.64. 1,238,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,889,095. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.93. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.45. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

