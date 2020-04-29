TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $538.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

TCF Financial stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,180. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. TCF Financial has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

TCF has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TCF Financial from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

