TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $538.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.
TCF Financial stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,180. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. TCF Financial has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.
In other news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
About TCF Financial
TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
