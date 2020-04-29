TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of TEL stock traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,743,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,775. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.32. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.19.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

