TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity updated its Q3 2020
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.
Shares of TEL stock traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,743,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,775. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.32. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31.
In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
