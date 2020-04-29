Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TELNY shares. Berenberg Bank cut Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

OTCMKTS TELNY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.84. 2,081,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $22.27. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.57.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

