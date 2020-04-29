Terracoin Trading Up 28.4% This Week (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar. Terracoin has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $31.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0442 or 0.00000565 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,808.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.01 or 0.03124878 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00716013 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005233 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.