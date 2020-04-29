The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up 2.0% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 92,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 26,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 68,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $46.74. The company had a trading volume of 17,235,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,556,166. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average of $53.00. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

