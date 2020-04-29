The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Short Interest Up 24.9% in April

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the March 31st total of 212,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,252,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,214,000 after purchasing an additional 132,114 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,217,000 after buying an additional 12,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,532,000 after buying an additional 14,483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,111,000 after buying an additional 13,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 15,936 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCKT traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $15.02. 126,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,238. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $431.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.25.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The Hackett Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HCKT. Craig Hallum upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised The Hackett Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut The Hackett Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

