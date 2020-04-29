Thomas Story & Son LLC Boosts Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Thomas Story & Son LLC lifted its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. 3M accounts for approximately 3.5% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.61. 8,288,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,572,071. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.91. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $192.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.93.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

