Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Trading 6.1% Higher

Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) shares traded up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.22, 890,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 99% from the average session volume of 448,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.09 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Titan International Inc will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Titan International’s payout ratio is currently -2.63%.

In other Titan International news, Director Gary L. Cowger purchased 42,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $70,126.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Titan International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

