TMSR Holding Company Ltd (NASDAQ:TMSR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TMSR Holding Company Ltd (NASDAQ:TMSR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the March 31st total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut TMSR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of TMSR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 23,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,399. TMSR has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $61.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.82.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services.

