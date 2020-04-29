Torm PLC (TRMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Torm PLC (NASDAQ:TRMD) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

NASDAQ TRMD traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.72. 238,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $701.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of -445.08. Torm has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $48.86.

Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter. Torm had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 6.69%.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 13, 2020, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

