Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 37,216 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the average daily volume of 2,708 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at about $850,000. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 11.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

NYSE:HOG traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.82. 11,995,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,692. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average of $31.81. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $40.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.15). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

