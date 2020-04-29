Trainline (LON:TRN) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TRN has been the subject of several other reports. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Trainline to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Trainline from GBX 395 ($5.20) to GBX 357 ($4.70) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Trainline from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 397.40 ($5.23).

LON:TRN traded up GBX 8 ($0.11) on Monday, hitting GBX 358 ($4.71). The stock had a trading volume of 928,178 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 376.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 442.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Trainline has a 1 year low of GBX 187.20 ($2.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 559.58 ($7.36). The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.35.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International, and Trainline for Business. The UK Consumer segment sells rail tickets to domestic and inbound customers on behalf of various rail and coach carriers in the United Kingdom.

