TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Shares Up 6%

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)’s stock price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $340.23 and last traded at $336.65, 705,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 754,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $317.45.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Vertical Research downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $531.85.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Dries acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $425.31 per share, for a total transaction of $425,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,017.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.69, for a total transaction of $10,893,658.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.