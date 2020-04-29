Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TPK. BNP Paribas upgraded Travis Perkins to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Travis Perkins to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,040 ($13.68) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,388.70 ($18.27).

Shares of LON TPK traded up GBX 41 ($0.54) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,066 ($14.02). 1,745,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,000. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22). The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 932.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,393.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $15.50. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

In related news, insider Marianne Culver bought 62 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 869 ($11.43) per share, for a total transaction of £538.78 ($708.73).

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

