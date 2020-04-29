Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Trading Up 5.3%

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) shares were up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.26 and last traded at $30.11, approximately 144,463 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 261,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.59.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.82.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Tricida Inc will post -5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Tricida news, EVP Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.46 per share, for a total transaction of $147,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $126,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,761,511.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $583,295. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tricida during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Tricida during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Tricida by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Tricida by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

