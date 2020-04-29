Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Position Lowered by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,606,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,587,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,857,928. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.60. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

