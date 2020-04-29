Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Shares Up 5.2%

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) shot up 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.71 and last traded at $62.80, 3,880,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 3,585,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.68.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,096,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $644,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 76,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 20,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

