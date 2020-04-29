UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Shares Up 5.6%

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) shares shot up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.33, 4,793,497 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 4,455,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.
UBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in UBS Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 125,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. 35.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
UBS Group Company Profile (NYSE:UBS)
UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.
