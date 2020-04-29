UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Shares Up 5.6%

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) shares shot up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.33, 4,793,497 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 4,455,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

UBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 506,812 shares of UBS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $4,338,310.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 765,316 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,034 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in UBS Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 125,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. 35.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

