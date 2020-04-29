Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $221.61 and last traded at $218.68, approximately 1,196,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,224,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.91. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

