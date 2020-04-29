Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,367 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,653 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.2% of Pennsylvania Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $25,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $5,622,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $15,388,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Union Pacific by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.36. 3,172,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,493,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.03 and its 200-day moving average is $166.85. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.