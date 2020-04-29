United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Trading Up 11.4%

United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) traded up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.43 and last traded at $27.84, 59,642,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 73% from the average session volume of 34,464,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research lowered shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Continental presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.15.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Continental during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Continental during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of United Continental by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 1,437.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Continental Company Profile (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

