USD Coin (USDC) Price Reaches $1.00

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $731.58 million and approximately $356.34 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00012862 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbase Pro, OKEx, Korbit and Poloniex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.70 or 0.02544517 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00079308 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin (USDC) is a token. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 732,437,412 tokens and its circulating supply is 728,394,109 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, LATOKEN, Coinsuper, SouthXchange, OKEx, Coinbase Pro, CPDAX, Poloniex, Hotbit, Korbit, Crex24, CoinEx and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

