USDK Hits 24 Hour Volume of $72.78 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One USDK token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00012879 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Coinall and OKCoin. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.76 million and $72.78 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDK has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDK alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.25 or 0.02513183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00210904 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00060810 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00047216 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About USDK

USDK was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.