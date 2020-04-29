V-ID (VIDT) Tops One Day Volume of $360,638.00

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last week, V-ID has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One V-ID token can currently be purchased for about $0.0940 or 0.00001204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. V-ID has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $360,638.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00052223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.89 or 0.04378239 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00063140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00037151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012875 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009872 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003154 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID (VIDT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 58,501,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,292,164 tokens. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

