Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Position Lifted by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VLO shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Shares of VLO traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,567,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,418,201. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

