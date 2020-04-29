Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Increased by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.2% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,420. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $130.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.17.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

