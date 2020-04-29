Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 530.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,980,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,726,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,626,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,683,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,749,000 after acquiring an additional 915,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,267,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,002,000 after acquiring an additional 783,585 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.55. 4,662,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,678,537. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $54.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.64.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

